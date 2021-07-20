The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $123.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. 6,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,104. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $31,497.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,557 shares of company stock worth $6,481,206. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,617,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

