The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,845 shares of company stock worth $2,095,274. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.