The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $24,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

