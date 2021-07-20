The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 429,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,010,851 shares.The stock last traded at $31.28 and had previously closed at $30.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,574,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,666 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.