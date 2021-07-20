The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IRL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.39. The New Ireland Fund has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRL. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the first quarter worth $877,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

