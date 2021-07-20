The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Trimmed by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock valued at $306,698,582 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $141.00. 222,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,642. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $345.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

