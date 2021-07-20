The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of The RMR Group worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

