The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,025. The Southern has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in The Southern by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

