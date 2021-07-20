The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. The Taiwan Fund makes up about 0.9% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 8.99% of The Taiwan Fund worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the first quarter worth $306,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Taiwan Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.16.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

