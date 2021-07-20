The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.14% of The Timken worth $132,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Timken by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the first quarter worth $310,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 12.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 24.8% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 140,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

