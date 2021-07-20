The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,312 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 780,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $51,597,000 after purchasing an additional 63,968 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in The TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 568,816 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 485,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 350,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

