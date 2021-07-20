The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 800.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

DIS stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.02. 51,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.18 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.