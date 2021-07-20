The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 346.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,868 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $37,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34. The company has a market cap of $314.91 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.