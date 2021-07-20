The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,809 ($23.63). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,754.50 ($22.92), with a volume of 321,506 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,731.43 ($22.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,879.93.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.36), for a total transaction of £41,090.97 ($53,685.62). Also, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

