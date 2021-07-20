THEKEY Trading Down 37.5% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $122,492.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 86.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001232 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

