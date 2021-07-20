Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBPH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

TBPH opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $872.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

