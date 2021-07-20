Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 244.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 154,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,549,000 after purchasing an additional 109,729 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 120,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,901,000 after acquiring an additional 72,662 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 426.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $521.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.19 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.81.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

