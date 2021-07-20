Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.0% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $153,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.51 on Tuesday, reaching $528.13. 9,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,739. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.19 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $480.78. The stock has a market cap of $207.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

