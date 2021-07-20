ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the June 15th total of 553,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ThermoGenesis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Shares of THMO stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. ThermoGenesis has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.