Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.56% of Thermon Group worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

