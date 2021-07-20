Thomas A. Thomas Sells 1,163 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45.

Thomas A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50.

NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

