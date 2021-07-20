Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading Down 0.1%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

