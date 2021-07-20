Thoughtful Brands (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) shot up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.14. 2,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 37,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18.

Thoughtful Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PEMTF)

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

