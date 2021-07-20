Thrive Token Market Cap Tops $123,300.98 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $123,300.98 and approximately $468.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thrive Token Coin Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

