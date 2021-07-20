Throne Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Throne has a market capitalization of $321,934.98 and $5,770.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00135690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,635.62 or 0.99656364 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.