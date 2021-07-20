TigerCash (TCH) Price Down 1.6% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $723,567.61 and $4.60 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00924342 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

