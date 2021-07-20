tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $205.00

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 2164907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBLD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.69. The stock has a market cap of £423.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.