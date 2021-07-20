Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 150,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 31,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Tio Tech A Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.