Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will post $364.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.20 million to $378.80 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $303.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.78. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

