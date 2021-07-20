Tixl (TXL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.70 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $73,522.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00140730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,704.61 or 1.00105357 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

