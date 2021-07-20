TokenClub 24-Hour Volume Tops $867,717.00 (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $867,717.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012576 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.49 or 0.00756185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About TokenClub

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

