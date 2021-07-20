Tokes (TKS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.15 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Tokes has traded 74.6% higher against the dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001789 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001645 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

