TomoChain Market Cap Hits $188.55 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00007530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $188.55 million and $19.42 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,574,525 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

TomoChain Coin Trading

