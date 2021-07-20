TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,175,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,851,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 4.5% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned about 0.18% of Marathon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

