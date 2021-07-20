TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Buys 2,020 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Crown makes up 5.6% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned 0.60% of Crown worth $78,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

