TOMS Capital Investment Management LP Invests $60.93 Million in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $60,928,000. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 4.4% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.74% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $744.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $837.90. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

