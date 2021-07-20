TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 107,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 79.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.62 million, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of -363.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97. TORM has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.99%.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

