Tower (TOWER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.72 Million

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Tower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Tower has a market cap of $3.72 million and $424,930.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tower has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tower Coin Profile

Tower is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,496,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tower using one of the exchanges listed above.

