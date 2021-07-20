Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,600 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,556% compared to the average volume of 157 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $13.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.68. 14,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,834. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.24. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

