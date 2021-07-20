Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,973% compared to the average daily volume of 531 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 845,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,133,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 273,964 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

