Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,973% compared to the average daily volume of 531 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 845,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.27.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,133,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after buying an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 273,964 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
