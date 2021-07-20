Traders Buy High Volume of Qualtrics International Put Options (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,756 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 1,985 put options.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 50,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,558. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 24,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $886,751.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,972,000. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

