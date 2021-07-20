Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,132 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,286% compared to the average volume of 226 put options.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

