TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 7,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

TRSWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

