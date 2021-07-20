Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 49.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$4.04.

Shares of TRZ traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$7.90.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.77) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.1859296 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

