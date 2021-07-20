TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 3.5%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 5,598,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransEnterix stock. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 510,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. TransEnterix accounts for 0.2% of SV Health Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SV Health Investors LLC owned about 0.36% of TransEnterix as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

