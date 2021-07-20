TransUnion Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,132 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,286% compared to the typical volume of 226 put options.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $133,537.50. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,683. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TransUnion by 138.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

Shares of TRU traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. 14,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,957. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

