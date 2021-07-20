TransUnion (TRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

