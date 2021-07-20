TravelNote Price Reaches $0.0146 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $31,352.68 and approximately $1,708.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00141590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,800.08 or 1.00267447 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.