Treat DAO Trading 29.6% Lower This Week (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002219 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $655,037.42 and approximately $388.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00094340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00142733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,582.11 or 1.00226963 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

