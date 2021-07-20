Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 60.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

